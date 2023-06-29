Brokerages Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Price Target at $102.78

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get WNS alerts:

Institutional Trading of WNS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of WNS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,038,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter.

WNS Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.96 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

(Free Report

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.