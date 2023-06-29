Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA – Free Report) is one of 1,197 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund -$119.82 million N/A -151.73 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Competitors $199.42 million -$13.81 million 37.20

Dividends

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund pays out -2,163.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 639.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Competitors 1031 4455 5818 83 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 89.23%. Given Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Competitors 366.77% 7.54% 4.86%

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund peers beat Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was formed on December 2, 2016 and is domiciled in the United States.

