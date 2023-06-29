BTIG Research Increases MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target to $68.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s current price.
MLTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 450,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
