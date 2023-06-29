Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $148.00 at Truist Financial

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.25.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $135.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.97. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

