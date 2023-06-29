Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.11.

BURL stock opened at $151.14 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average of $195.68.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

