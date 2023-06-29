Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $306.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $308.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

