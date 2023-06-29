C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Evercore ISI

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.59.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,133 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after buying an additional 246,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after buying an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.