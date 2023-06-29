Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Director Sells $49,984.56 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $19,269,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Caleres by 1,043.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Caleres by 162.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Caleres by 92.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

