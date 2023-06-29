Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $30.02 on Thursday. Cameco has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

