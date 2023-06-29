Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

