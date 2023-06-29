Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to $1.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Canoo has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.00.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Canoo will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Canoo by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

