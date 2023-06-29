Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to $1.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Canoo Price Performance
Shares of GOEV stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Canoo has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.00.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Canoo will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
