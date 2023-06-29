Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,245,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,700,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,374,000 after acquiring an additional 215,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qiagen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,198,000 after purchasing an additional 132,479 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

