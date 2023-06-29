Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys 1,500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $532.80 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.