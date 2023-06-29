Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,407,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMC. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Insider Activity

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,709,394 shares of company stock valued at $70,880,595. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.83.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

