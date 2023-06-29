Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 2,099,587 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,482,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,719 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.