Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cars.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

Cars.com stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Cars.com has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $20.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,876.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,876.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,578.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 230.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cars.com by 117.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 1,350.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 201,106 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

