Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Lowered by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $241.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

