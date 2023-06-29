CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

CEL-SCI Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVM opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.42.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

