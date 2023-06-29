Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Reduced by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,435 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

