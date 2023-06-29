Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of CERT opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Certara has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,104 shares of company stock valued at $634,091. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 121.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

