Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Up 8.3%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 125,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 75,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of C$10.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.