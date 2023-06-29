Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $479.82.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
