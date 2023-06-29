Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,035 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $88,782.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,314,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $59,649.63.

On Thursday, April 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,236 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $166,254.36.

On Monday, April 3rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,586 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $208,336.96.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $116.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.68 and a beta of 2.19. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PI. BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.