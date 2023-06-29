Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Reduced by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.9% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

