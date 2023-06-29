Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 27,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

