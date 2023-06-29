Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.