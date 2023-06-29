Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market cap of $150.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.32. Citi Trends has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $35.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $179.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Analysts predict that Citi Trends will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 562,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Citi Trends by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,195,000 after buying an additional 90,091 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

