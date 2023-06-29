Citigroup Cuts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $100.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.4 %

Brunswick stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. Brunswick has a one year low of $63.42 and a one year high of $93.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

