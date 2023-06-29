Clarius Group LLC Buys 422 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08.

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.03.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

