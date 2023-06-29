Clarius Group LLC Has $256,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

