Clarius Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

