Clarius Group LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

