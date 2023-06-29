Clarius Group LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

