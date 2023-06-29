Clarius Group LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 22.8% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

NYSE CAH opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $94.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

