Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

