Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,836,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,214,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $122.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.39 and a twelve month high of $124.05.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

