Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PG&E by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PG&E by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,171,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,151 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.92 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

