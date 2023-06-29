Clarius Group LLC Purchases 928 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQNR. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

