Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 871,579 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

