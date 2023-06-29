Clarius Group LLC Sells 127 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.