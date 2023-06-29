Clarius Group LLC Sells 652 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $80.85 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average is $86.10.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

