Clarius Group LLC Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $128.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

