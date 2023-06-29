CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $4.22

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.35. CleanSpark shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 2,148,927 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

CleanSpark Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $476.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 772.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,735,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,087 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,477,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 831,732 shares in the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in the mining of bitcoin operations. It also provides data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

