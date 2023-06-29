Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Equities researchers at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

CDE opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $934.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.57. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 16,600 shares of company stock worth $51,080 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

