Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.92 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

