Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $17.50 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

DIS stock opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

