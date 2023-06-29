Comparing Aura Systems (AUSI) and Its Peers

Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Free Report) is one of 149 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aura Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aura Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Aura Systems Competitors 979 3299 4395 44 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Aura Systems’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aura Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aura Systems N/A N/A -1.23 Aura Systems Competitors $3.81 billion $289.11 million 639.17

This table compares Aura Systems and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aura Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aura Systems. Aura Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aura Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura Systems N/A N/A N/A Aura Systems Competitors -17.67% -9.83% -0.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Aura Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Aura Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aura Systems rivals beat Aura Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc. designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications. In addition, the company focuses on mobile exportable power applications, U.S. military applications, EV, and industrial applications. Further, the company specializes in design of new products and engineering support activities, as well as involved in power/torque solutions. Aura Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

