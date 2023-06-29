Comparing Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Free Report) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Sphere and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Blue Sphere alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 371.81%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology -15.25% -18.71% -7.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Sphere and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Blue Sphere and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology $663.42 million 0.20 -$129.62 million ($2.62) -1.29

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.66, indicating that its share price is 666% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Blue Sphere

(Free Report)

Blue Sphere Corp. engages in the transformation of agricultural, municipal, and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

(Free Report)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions. The company also offers commercial-banking-as-a-service solutions, including intelligent service, intelligent product development, and intelligent risk management platforms; digital services platforms for government agencies that provide integrated credit, cross-border trade, financial, and enterprise services; banking core system solutions; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing, as well as customers service management platforms for auto aftermarket and healthcare services. In addition, it provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for financial institutions; and Gamma FinCloud Open Platform, a plug-and-play, ready-to-integrate application development components for financial institutions. Further, the company offers information transmission, information technology advisory services, E-commerce security certificate administration, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.