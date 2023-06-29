Comparing Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get HUYA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -5.06% -3.49% -2.90% Cyxtera Technologies -84.13% -116.69% -15.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HUYA and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 3 1 0 2.00 Cyxtera Technologies 2 3 3 0 2.13

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HUYA presently has a consensus price target of $3.28, indicating a potential downside of 9.64%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.82, indicating a potential upside of 22,642.59%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than HUYA.

21.8% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HUYA has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Cyxtera Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.34 billion 0.65 -$70.56 million ($0.25) -14.52 Cyxtera Technologies $760.30 million 0.01 -$355.10 million ($3.56) -0.01

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyxtera Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HUYA beats Cyxtera Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

(Free Report)

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Free Report)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.