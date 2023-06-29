Comparing Greggs (GGGSF) & Its Rivals

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Free Report) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Greggs to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Greggs and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Greggs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greggs Competitors 1120 2752 3007 114 2.30

Greggs currently has a consensus target price of $3,140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,429.59%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 34.58%. Given Greggs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greggs is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greggs N/A N/A N/A Greggs Competitors 2.07% 14.55% 4.73%

Dividends

This table compares Greggs and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Greggs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Greggs pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 62.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Greggs lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greggs and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greggs N/A N/A 153.72 Greggs Competitors $26.68 billion $573.47 million 190.15

Greggs’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Greggs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Greggs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greggs rivals beat Greggs on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Greggs

(Free Report)

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.